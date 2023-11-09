What about our free concert Foo Fighters!

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Grohl had looked around the city during his stay and was staggered by the damage the February 2011 earthquake had caused.
“If you motherf**ckers sing as loud as you can, I promise, you have my word, that the Foo Fighters will come back.
"We’ll find some nice big space outside somewhere. Next time we come back, we’ll play a free f**cking show for y’all,” he said.
Grohl added: “It might be 2027, but I’m saying next time it’s on me.”
Roll on nearly nine years and the Foo Fighters will be back at the same venue, now called Apollo Projects Stadium, in January.
But it isn’t for free. Standard tickets cost between $90.90 and $375.
People who were at the 2015 concert are questioning why the 2024 event isn’t free.
The Star asked Grohl and the band’s management why they weren’t backing up on the pledge through New Zealand tour promoter Frontier Touring last week.
The Christchurch concert is one of the nine shows in Australia and New Zealand starting in Perth on November 29, following the release of the American rock band’s eleventh studio album But Here We Are.
As part of their 2018 world tour, the Foo Fighters played their only New Zealand show in Auckland.
But before the tour started, the band’s bassist Nate Mendel told Stuff the lack of a Christchurch concert was an oversight. He also made reference to Grohl’s promise of a free concert.
“That promise got overlooked this time,” Mendel said then.
-By Dylan Smits