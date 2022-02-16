Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Where art and philanthropy meet: Ravenscar House in Christchurch

    Ravenscar House Exterior. Photo: Stephen Goodenough
    Ravenscar House Construction. Photo: Stephen Goodenough
    Ravenscar House Athene. Photo: Stephen Goodenough
    Ravenscar House Paul Dibble's The Long Wait. Photo: Stephen Goodenough
    Jim and Susan Wakefield. Photo: Susan Wakefield Collection
    The first Ravenscar House in Scarborough. Photo: Supplied via RNZ
    Ravenscar House Dining Room. Photo: Stephen Goodenough
    The first Ravenscar House with Paul Dibble's The Long Wait looking out over the Pacific. Photo:...
    Earthquake damage at the original Ravenscar House. Photo: Supplied
    Earthquake damage at the original Ravenscar House. Photo: Supplied
    Sally Blundell. Photo: Stephen Goodenough
    Ravenscar House: A Biography was written by Christchurch journalist and writer Sally Blundell.
    Ravenscar House Museum in Christchurch contains an extraordinary, previously private art collection.

    The new building on Rolleston Ave has been gifted to the city by art collectors Susan Wakefield and her late husband Jim.

    The art remains in the ownership of the Ravenscar Trust.

    Artists in the collection include Colin McCahon, Bill Sutton and Frances Hodgkins.

    The treasures were previously in the Wakefield's Christchurch home, which suffered irreparable earthquake damage.

    But they're now on display in the purpose-built and designed Ravenscar House Museum in the central city Arts precinct.

    The story of the art and artefacts is told in the book - Ravenscar House: A Biography, written by Christchurch journalist and writer Sally Blundell:

     

    RNZ

     

