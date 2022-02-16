Where art and philanthropy meet: Ravenscar House in Christchurch

Ravenscar House Museum in Christchurch contains an extraordinary, previously private art collection.

The new building on Rolleston Ave has been gifted to the city by art collectors Susan Wakefield and her late husband Jim.

The art remains in the ownership of the Ravenscar Trust.

Artists in the collection include Colin McCahon, Bill Sutton and Frances Hodgkins.

The treasures were previously in the Wakefield's Christchurch home, which suffered irreparable earthquake damage.

But they're now on display in the purpose-built and designed Ravenscar House Museum in the central city Arts precinct.

The story of the art and artefacts is told in the book - Ravenscar House: A Biography, written by Christchurch journalist and writer Sally Blundell: