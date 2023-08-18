The Wiggles reveal 'confronting' truth about children's entertainment

The Wiggles have entertained and educated children for more than three decades, earning adoring fans, millions of Wiggle-induced screams and plenty of accolades to boot — but their job isn’t always easy.

Speaking to the Herald ahead of their New Zealand tour, six key members of the popular children’s group sat down to discuss the more emotional side of their job, which can often have them visiting sick children in hospital.

“It can be quite confronting at times,” Red Wiggle Simon Pryce says. “Nothing really prepares you for that, it’s a very emotional thing to do.”

Pryce joined The Wiggles in 2013, quickly becoming a fan favourite, and it’s easy to see why. Full of passion and obvious love for his role, he looks back on those emotional hospital visits, sharing a story so close to his heart that it brings him to tears.

“We always go to the Children’s Hospital in Sydney on Christmas day and spend Christmas morning with children,” he says.

“There was a boy, he was an older boy, he came with his dad and we were singing Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Car, and he came up and started singing along with us, and the dad broke down in tears and said, ‘that’s the most amount of words he said all year’.”

The Wiggles. Photo: Facebook

Visibly affected by the moment even years later, Pryce confesses, “That stuck with me, the impact that we have. This child and this family are dealing with a very difficult situation but we could give that little moment of relief, a little moment of joy.”

He isn’t the only Wiggle who has had an incredibly touching moment. Elsewhere, Purple Wiggle Lachlan Gillespie and Blue Wiggle Lucia Field — the daughter of the original Blue Wiggle Anthony Field — visited a little girl named Zahra alongside Dorothy the Dinosaur to perform Twinkle, Twinkle for her in hospital.

The visit took place mere days before she sadly died from Leigh syndrome, a rare disorder affecting the central nervous system, making it all the more special for the two Wiggles. Speaking about the moment, Gillespie confesses, “What was so special about that particular one was the parents and the hospital staff had said that the days prior she was hardly even opening her eyes and the morning we were there, she was able to, which is pretty amazing.”

“I’m so thankful that we were there, and to experience something like that,” Field adds. “It’s a very real experience and I’m very grateful that we are able to bring joy to those kids.”

The group are about to begin their 10-day New Zealand tour, during which they will perform in Auckland, Hamilton, Napier, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin. Along with Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins, Purple Wiggle John Pearce, Red Wiggle Caterina Mete, and Blue Wiggle Anthony Field, will be all the popular characters including Captain Feathersword, and the Wiggles’ personal favourite, Dorothy the Dinosaur. But the group admit they’ve come to New Zealand for another very special reason.

“Squiggles,” Mete grins referencing the popular Griffin’s biscuit, while Pearce adds they ate some when they got “straight off the plane”. Other Kiwi treats they’re planning to swap the fruit salad for are Pineapple Lumps, lolly cake and of course, the fan favourite, chocolate fish.

And while the treats are at the top of their lists, the group haven’t forgotten the main reason they’re here, admitting they are very “excited” to be back in Aotearoa. Sharing how much they love the “calm” audience Kiwis create, the shows are extra special for Hawkins and Field who visited the country for the first time in August last year.

“I had the best time last year,” Hawkins says, recalling her experience with Kiwi kids. “I think they’re calm but it’s really welcoming and warm and the children are beautiful. It’s a beautiful audience.”

It’s a far cry from last year’s round of shows, which included the reuniting of the four original Wiggles — Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt and Greg Page — for two adults-only concerts that naturally sold out upon the ticket release. The shows — while focused on the group’s founding members — also included their new stars and characters appearing to be a memorable time for all involved.

“That was insane, having adults screaming, yelling singing Wiggle songs.” Pryce laughs adding, “And it was done like they were 3-5-year-olds. It wasn’t an adult concert. It was still exactly the same Wiggle show.”

“Except they were drunk,” Field cheekily adds.

By Lillie Rohan