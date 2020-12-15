Tuesday, 15 December 2020

'With you I always knew': Stan Walker announces engagement to his 'best mate'

    Stan Walker and Lou Tyson. Photo: Supplied
    Kiwi musician Stan Walker and Lou Tyson are engaged.

    The singer and the TV presenter have both shared the happy news on their social media accounts, posting similar photos showing Tyson's engagement ring.

    "When you know, you sometimes still don't know lol... But with you I always knew," the musician posted on Instagram.

    Walker joked that his girlfriend "said yes after like the 15th time".

    "No person I'd rather spend the rest of my life with than you... My best mate... The one I can be my ultimate, weird, dramatic, emotional, true, honest self with," he added.

    "I can truthfully say, I have found my soul mate... I love you my fiance... Mo ake tonu ake."

    The model and TV personality shared a similar caption on her Instagram feed, announcing she had said yes.

    News of the couple's engagement might not come as a surprise to eagle-eyed fans after Walker dropped a hint in a recent post on Instagram.

    Alongside a photo of himself and Tyson, the singer wrote: "I'm gonna marry this woman".

    NZ Herald

