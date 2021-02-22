Monday, 22 February 2021

Dahlia show a riot of colour

    A blaze of colour, the South Island National Dahlia Show was a feast for the eyes.

    More than 700 vases of dahlias were submitted for the event, which was hosted this year by the Southland Dahlia Circle.

    People were treated to a kaleidoscope of colours as they wandered about the hall at the Southland Indoor Bowls Stadium.

    The Southland Dahlia Circle’s Walter Jack convened this year’s South Island National Dahlia Show. PHOTO: LAURA SMITH
    The event had not been held in Invercargill since 1985 and convener Walter Jack was thrilled to see it return.

    People came from as far afield as Nelson to enter their blooms.

    He had been growing dahlias for nearly 50 years, and he and his wife Kit’s entry did well, Mr Jack said.

    Their large semi-cactus Light Accord dahlia won champion bloom as well as being named runner-up vase of the show.

