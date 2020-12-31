11 new Covid cases in last two days

There are 11 new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation and quarantine facilities, the Ministry of Health has advised today.

There are no new cases in the community.

The new cases have come from all across the globe: Canada, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia the UK and Australia.

In a statement, the ministry said five previously reported cases have now recovered.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 55, with the total confirmed cases at 1806.

In its last update on Tuesday, the ministry reported seven new cases in MIQ in the two days prior.

