Man accused of stealing life-saving drugs from rescue chopper in court

Helicopters Otago senior paramedic Shayne Henry (left) and chief executive Graeme Gale were angry at the theft of a fully stocked medical supplies bag like this from a rescue helicopter at its Taieri base on January 12. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Helicopters Otago's chief executive is ‘‘absolutely thrilled’’ a man has been arrested for allegedly stealing potentially life-saving medical supplies from a rescue chopper.

Police say the bag containing critical equipment and supplies was stolen early on Sunday from the Queenstown rescue helicopter, which was forced to stay at the North Taieri base due to bad weather.

The bag – containing drugs which may be fatal if taken in the wrong doses or combination - had not yet been found.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police searched a Dunedin property yesterday and arrested a 31-year-old man, who appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

The man stood in the dock - handcuffed - facing three charges of burglary, two charges of unlawfully taking a vehicle and theft.

Judge Michael Turner suppressed the defendant’s name until his next appearance to protect his fair trial rights.

Police alleged that on the same day as the Taieri Airport yard incident the man burgled 2Degrees on George St and another Dunedin address.

On that day he allegedly unlawfully took a vehicle and was also charged with stealing $810 of gear from Rebel Sports Dunedin on January 7 and unlawfully taking a Queenstown Cleaners Ltd van on January 10.

He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody to reappear next month.

Snr Sgt Bond said the airfield crime came to light while police were investigating the other burglaries.

None of the information provided as a result of a $10,000 reward being offered had assisted the investigation, he said.

Helicopters Otago chief executive Graeme Gale said he was ‘‘absolutely thrilled’’ about the outcome and quick work from police.

‘‘Full marks to the police for the effort that they’ve put it to track this guy down and apprehend him and also the community that’s been behind it to support it all.’’

Mr Gale had offered the $10,000 reward following the incident and acknowledged it may not have been a factor in the arrest.

But he said it highlighted how serious the organisation was about apprehending the person responsible.

‘‘I’d do exactly the same again tomorrow if we had the same situation.’’

Mr Gale said he had not spoken to police about who was involved in finding the man arrested, but was still willing to hand out the reward.

Police continued to seek the medical bag and its contents.

• Contact police on 105 - reference number 250112/9460, or Crime Stoppers, 0800 555 111.

- Staff reporters