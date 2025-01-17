Last chance to claim $100k reward for information on infamous murder

Arthur Easton. Photo: Police / Supplied

The $100,000 reward for information on the person responsible for murdering Arthur Easton will expire in seven days.

Easton was killed after an intruder entered his Papakura home in Auckland nearly four decades ago.

Police announced the reward in October last year, which will remain in place until midnight on 24 January.

It was offered for a limited period of three months to encourage people who have credible, current information to come forward now, and not leave it any longer, police say.

On Sunday, October 13, 1985, a male intruder entered the Easton family home on Grove Road at 8pm.

Police say Easton and his two teenage sons confronted this offender in the hallway, which led to a violent altercation and ultimately the death of 52-year-old Easton.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said it was not too late to come forward and provide Easton's family with the answers they deserve.

"We cannot provide details while the investigation is ongoing, but we are committed to getting a result as soon as possible," Adkin said.

"We are determined to find the person responsible for killing Arthur and we know there are still people who have not yet spoken to police and who may have information about the events around Arthur's death."

Easton's death led to the wrongful conviction of Alan Hall, which was overturned in 2022.

Three people charged with perverting the course of justice during Hall's case will go on trial in 2026.

Easton's family gave their first public statement in December.

His son Patrick said the family knew there were people who had knowledge that could help with the case.

"We are here to ask for help, and to get justice for our father," he said.

"He taught us to always do the right thing and he would have loved to see and be part of the lives of his eight grandchildren and soon-to-be five great-grandchildren."

Patrick said his father's death had "sucked a lot of joy out of our lives".