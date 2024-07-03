16-year-old girl in court after incident involving weapon

An armed officer outside Countdown in central Dunedin. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A teenage girl was due in court this morning accused of carrying a weapon following a police chase in central Dunedin.

The 16-year-old female was due to appear in the Dunedin Youth Court facing a charge of possessing an offensive weapon, a police spokesman said.

Police were called to Moray Pl at around 7:30pm yesterday, following reports of an altercation between a person and a security guard.

The alleged offender was located at the scene and arrested.

One person suffered minor injuries in the incident.

"Police were on scene within two minutes, and the teenager was taken into custody," the spokeswoman said.

The teenager was the same person sought by police earlier yesterday after an incident in the Octagon, she said.

The woman allegedly had an altercation with a man on a bicycle in Moray Pl around 4.30pm.

A police spokesman said at the time she was seen carrying a weapon, believed to be a knife.

Officers were earlier seen searching the bus hub and the area around Countdown carpark.

An armed officer was also seen stationed outside the central city Countdown.