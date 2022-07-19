$20k worth of meth found after car crash

File photo: ODT

A 51-year-old man involved in a car crash at Kumara Junction early yesterday morning appeared in Greymouth District Court on drug charges today after methamphetamine was allegedly found in the car.

Senior sergeant Mark Kirkwood of Greymouth Police said $20,000 worth of meth was found in the vehicle after the crash.

The man was taken into custody and his 55-year-old companion was taken to hospital. Mr Kirkwood said they were not from the region and alleged they may have been on a drug run.

"It looks like they were consuming methamphetamine in the vehicle before they crashed.

"Once the vehicle was righted, a bunch of meth was found."

Darren Raymond Hill appeared in court via audio visual link from the Greymouth Police Station. Duty lawyer Patrick Brand said he faced a number of charges with the most serious being alleged possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Hill also faces charges of careless driving and theft of a Volkswagon Touareg rental car, valued at $87,000.

Mr Brand said that a bail application for Hill would not be made today.

"He needs time to secure legal aid and counsel."

Judge Paul Kellar remanded Hill in custody, to next appear in the Greymouth Court on Friday.