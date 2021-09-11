23 new cases, MIQ worker at Auckland Holiday Inn tests positive

Photo: Getty Images

There are 23 new cases of Covid-19 in the community reported in New Zealand today, more than double the amount reported yesterday. All are in Auckland.

There was no media conference today. In a statement, the Health Ministry said some volatility in the case numbers was likely at this stage as "we expect some changes in the numbers as day 5 and day 12 tests for contacts of cases are due, and we do further investigations of any new unlinked cases".

Nineteen people with the Delta strain of the virus are in North Shore, Middlemore and Auckland hospitals; four are in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

There was one new Covid case identified at the border, also in Auckland.

In total, there are 902 community cases in the Delta outbreak: 885 in Auckland (279 of whom have recovered) and Wellington 17 (10 of whom have recovered).

There are 3534 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

Yesterday, there were 11 cases reported in the community.

Holiday Inn MIQ worker tests positive

A managed isolation quarantine worker at the Holiday Inn facility in Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19 during routine testing.

The case was discovered on Monday and an investigation is under way to find the source of the infection.

The Ministry of Health says there is no evidence that transmission happened within the facility.

It says the worker is fully vaccinated and has been regularly tested. They are now isolating in a quarantine facility.

Meanwhile, there are 13 new Covid-19 locations of interest so far today - all in South Auckland.

They include Pak'nSave in Clendon Park, Countdown in Manurewa, the Clyde Road Superette in Otara, a laundry and other supermarkets.

There is also concern about a mystery case.

Officials have not been able to find a link with a woman who went to the emergency department at Middlemore Hospital on Wednesday for an issue unrelated to Covid-19 and later tested positive.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield yesterday said the Middlemore Hospital case - and another at the hospital - were being investigated very thoroughly, along with a few other unlinked cases.

Vaccination centres have been scaled up again in Auckland today, amid second-dose bookings from the country's first mass vaccination event.

On Monday, the Government will decide whether Auckland and the rest of the country, will move down alert levels.

- RNZ and ODT Online