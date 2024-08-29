26-year-old man charged with murder of scientist

Stephen Thorpe. Supplied photo

A man has been charged with the murder of scientist Stephen Thorpe at an Auckland sport club.

The 54-year-old entomologist was killed in a violent attack in the Blockhouse Bay tennis club car park on Saturday.

Police this morning said a 26-year-old man had been arrested and would appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Police earlier said Thorpe had been at the club, doing work on his laptop at the time.

He then went outside, where a violent struggle took place, ending in Thorpe receiving stab wounds before dying at the scene.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said Thorpe went outside and a short time later "cries for help were heard".