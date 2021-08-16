Monday, 16 August 2021

'270 degree burnout': Teen's dangerous trips to the supermarket for butter

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A teenager’s trips to the supermarket for butter have proved a dangerous task.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said a 17-year-old boy driving a Ford Falcon, owned by his friend’s father, was on his way to New World in North Dunedin to pick up a block of butter on Saturday.

    As he left the supermarket car park, he did a "270 degree burnout" in Opoho Rd.

    He then "deliberately" drifted and grazed the kerb in North Rd, narrowly missing a family on foot, before continuing on home, police said.

    But about 15 minutes later he returned to the supermarket, this time for "some spreadable butter", Dinnissen said.

    While there he crashed into a parked car. The boy has been referred to Youth Aid for dangerous driving.

     

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter