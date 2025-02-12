61-year-old man charged with grandmother's murder

Karen Gaylene White. Photo: Distinct Funerals

A 61-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Karen White who died after a "significant assault" in Lake Hāwea last year.

The arrest comes almost a year after the alleged homicide and the man will appear in Queenstown District Court this morning.

Ms White (60), of Invercargill, was killed in her Lake Hāwea property on Friday March 8, 2024.

"Following a lengthy investigation, police have now charged a 61-year-old man with murder," Otago Lakes Area Commander, Inspector Paula Enoka said.

Police said Ms White died as a result of injuries she sustained in a "significant assault".

A neighbour said she heard the slain woman’s daughter screaming after discovering her body.

On the night of Mrs White’s death they heard loud screaming coming from the house.

Her husband went across to the house and found Mrs White’s distressed daughter.

"It was the daughter that was screaming ... she went upstairs to find her mum dead.

Her obituary described Ms White as a dearly loved mother and best friend to her children and an adored nana to her grandchild.

Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board chairman Simon Telfer said in November the Lake Hāwea community was "really shocked."

"Karen’s passing was in March and although it was unexplained, there were no thoughts of anything untoward."

He said there was an overflowing of empathy from the community for her family, especially as she was visiting from out of town.

"There are a lot of feelings and thoughts going out to her friends and whanau."

There was a feeling of shock going through the community to have a homicide investigation take place.

"This is an amazing, growing and safe community and for something like this to happen it does send a ripple.

"There is shock that it happened, and shock at this delay between the passing and now — it has added a different dimension to people’s thoughts in it."