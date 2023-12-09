$8.25 million Powerball prize won by Otago player

Photo: ODT files

A lucky Powerball player from Otago will be celebrating in style after winning $8.25 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Central Otago.

The prize is made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the eighteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just weeks after an $8.3 million Powerball prize was won by a couple in Whakatāne.

Three other Lotto players will also be celebrating after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s draw. The winning tickets were sold at Woolworths Newtown in Wellington, and on MyLotto to players from Napier and Carterton.

Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $300,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Victory On The Spot in Nelson.