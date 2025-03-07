Air NZ halts flights ahead of Aussie cyclone

Brisbane Airport shut down operations on Thursday afternoon ahead of Cyclone Alfred. Photo: Getty Images (file)

Air New Zealand has halted all flights in and out of Brisbane and the Gold Coast due to a cyclone forecast to hit Australia.

Cyclone Alfred is set to impact Queensland's southeast on Saturday - likely as a category two system, triggering destructive winds, heavy rainfall, storm surges and flooding. Millions of people have anxiously bunkered down at home as they brace for the tropical cyclone, AAP reports.

Brisbane Airport shut down operations on Thursday afternoon, while public transport in the city has been suspended. More than 1000 schools in southeast Queensland and 280 in northern New South Wales have been closed.

Captain David Morgan, Air New Zealand' chief operational integrity and safety officer, said on Friday it was too early to determine when flights would resume, and services would only resume when roads and rail connections to the airports had reopened.

"Customers are advised not to travel to the airport and those impacted have been contacted directly with rebooking options," he said.

"We also encourage customers to ensure their contact details are up to date in their booking, so we can reach them if needed. We understand some customers may no longer wish to travel to or from areas affected by the cyclone, so we are offering additional flexibility for affected customers.

"Customers ticketed to travel to or from Brisbane or the Gold Coast up to and including Sunday, 16 March, have the option to defer travel within seven days of their original booking or place the value of their ticket into credit," Morgan said.

People fill up sandbags beside the Big Prawn in the town of Ballina in New South Wales ahead of Cyclone Alfred. Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jetstar has suspended flights into Brisbane, the Gold Coast and the New South Wales town of Ballina until at least Sunday morning.

“Qantas and Jetstar teams continue to closely monitor the cyclone, and we are contacting customers directly with any changes to their flights," the airline announced.

“The safety of our customers and people remains our main priority. We will continue to adjust our schedule, and make further flight cancellations across southeast Queensland and northern New South Wales, as the cyclone progresses."

Sunshine Coast and Hervey Bay Qantas and Jetstar flights continue to operate.

Customers were urged to keep up to date with their flights on their airline's website.

Meanwhile, television footage showed surfers riding in huge seas and people strolling near the beaches, forcing officials to warn residents to stay indoors or prepare to evacuate when asked.

"This isn't a time for sightseeing or for seeing what it's like to experience these conditions first-hand. Please stay safe. Be sensible," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

Albanese told reporters that 120 defence personnel would help the emergency crews with rescue and relief efforts.

Alfred has been called by officials a "very rare event" for Brisbane, Queensland's state capital, with the city last hit by a cyclone more than half a century ago in 1974. The city of around 2.7 million had near misses from cyclones in 1990 and 2019.

- RNZ, AAP and Reuters