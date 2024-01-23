Another shoplifting charge against Golriz Ghahraman

Golriz Ghahraman resigned as an MP earlier this month. Photo: NZ Herald

Police have laid a third shoplifting charge against embattled former Green MP Golriz Ghahraman.

The charge relates to an alleged incident at a Wellington shop last October.

"Police can advise a third charge has been laid as part of a shoplifting investigation subject to public interest," police said in a statement today.

"The woman previously charged will now face an additional charge of shoplifting, relating to alleged offending at a Wellington retailer on 22 October 2023.

"The woman will appear on all three charges in the Auckland District Court on 1 February 2024."

Police had earlier confirmed they were investigating an incident allegedly involving Ghahraman from high-end Wellington store Cre8iveworx on October 22, which was reported to police four days later.

Ghahraman was already facing two shoplifting charges relating to alleged incidents on December 21 and 23 at exclusive Ponsonby clothing store Scotties Boutique.

She announced her resignation earlier this month, almost a week after the first accusation was made and she was initially stood down from her political portfolios.

When she announced her resignation, she offered an explanation about why she "act[ed] in ways that are completely out of character".

"It is clear to me that my mental health is being badly affected by the stresses relating to my work.

"I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them."

Ghahraman said she "fell short" of the expectations of elected representatives.

"I’m sorry. It’s not a behaviour I can explain because it’s not rational in any way, and after medical evaluation, I understand I’m not well.

"With that in mind, I don’t want to hide behind my mental health problems, and I take full responsibility for my actions which I deeply regret. I have let down a lot of people and I am very sorry.

"The best thing for my mental health is to resign as a Member of Parliament and to focus on my recovery."

Green Party leaders have been reluctant to comment specifically on the charges while the police investigation continues, with co-leader James Shaw saying: "We don’t want to do the police’s job here. What is important is that she is taking responsibility."

Celia Wade-Brown, the former mayor of Wellington, has taken Ghahraman’s list seat in Parliament.

The Crimes Act stipulates those who commit theft are liable, if the value of the property stolen exceeds $1000, to a maximum sentence of imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years if convicted.

If the value of the stolen property exceeds $500 but does not exceed $1000, the person faces a maximum term of imprisonment not exceeding one year, and if the value of the stolen property does not exceed $500, then they face imprisonment for a maximum term not exceeding three months.