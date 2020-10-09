Ardern to find out tonight if she has won the Nobel Peace Prize

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hugs a woman two days after the mosque attacks in Christchurch in March last year. Photo: Hagen Hopkins, Getty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in a three-way race for the Nobel Peace Prize, according to bookmakers - with Donald Trump hot on her heels.

The world's most prestigious awards are announced tonight about 10pm NZ time.

Most bookmakers have Ardern in the top three nominees, with the World Health Organisation and climate activist Greta Thunberg. The US president is fourth favourite, say bookies.

There are 318 candidates this year - of which 211 are individuals and 107 are organisations.

Officially, the names of the nominees and those who put their names forward are not publicly revealed and will not be known for another 50 years; as per the prize rules.

Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul is in the running and the World Health Organisation is there for its efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the world.

Ardern's inclusion comes in light of what has been described as her strong but empathetic leadership after the horror of last year's mosque shooting terror attacks in Christchurch; as well as her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in New Zealand.

Time Magazine acknowledged that the PM's response to the massacre made her a contender for the prize last year.

"Ardern is again high on oddsmakers' lists for 2020," Time said.

"The Prime Minister's swift action on Covid-19 helped New Zealand maintain one of the world's lowest death rates."

However, Time noted that Ardern's chances of winning the prize may be hampered by New Zealand's lack of involvement in major global treaties.

WHO is the current favourite to win this year's peace prize, with odds of 2/1 on Irish bookmakers Paddy Power.

Thunberg's odds to win are 3/1, Ardern is at 5/1 and Trump is coming in at odds of 12/1.

Other nominees include the former US First Lady Michelle Obama, United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson, billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates, English broadcaster Sir David Attenborough and the Black Lives Matter movement.

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

The White House earlier released a statement saying Trump had been nominated for his leadership in brokering the Abraham Accords - bringing about the full normalisation of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

That marked what was described as "a major step" towards a more peaceful Middle East.

This year's number of candidates is the fourth highest in the history of the coveted prize.

The current record number of candidates was reached in 2016, when 376 people and organisations were up for the prize.

The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize winner will be announced in Norway at 10pm NZT.