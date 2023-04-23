Arrest after shooting in West Auckland

Armed police were called to Triangle Rd in the suburb of Massey late last night. Photo: NZ Herald

A man has been arrested following a shooting in West Auckland that resulted in a person being rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Police said a 26-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Armed police with police dogs rushed to a home at Triangle Rd in Massey after receiving a report that a person had been shot outside the property about 10.30pm yesterday.

Police and ambulance responded and one person was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

The person underwent surgery and is in a stable condition, police said this morning.

The arrested man was due to appear in Waitakere District Court tomorrow.

Police believe this is an isolated incident between parties known to each other.

A local resident, Shane Russell, said he heard the police yelling “Come out, we have your house surrounded” at a property in Triangle Rd.

About 11pm a man came out of the property and was detained, followed 10 minutes later by a second man and a girl, Russell said.

“It was quiet after that."

In a statement, police said there would be an ongoing police presence in the Triangle Rd area while inquiries were conducted, but it is not thought that there is an ongoing risk to the community.

Cordons were in place while officers conducted a scene examination and established the circumstances of the incident.

Police encouraged anyone who has information that could assist with inquiries to contact them via the 105-phone service, referencing file number 230423/6232.

Reports could also be made online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

Alternatively, information could be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.