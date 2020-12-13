Auckland aged care facility in lockdown

Terrence Kennedy House. Photo: Google

An Auckland aged care facility has gone into lockdown after residents contracted flu-like symptoms.

Families of residents living in Terrence Kennedy House - an onsite aged care hospital on the grounds of the Greenview Park Village in Glen Eden - were told yesterday they would not be able to visit.

"Unfortunately we have residents that have developed flu like symptoms, therefore we have made the decision to not permit visitors into our hospital," manager Lisa Jones said in a note to families.

"All of our staff [are] wearing appropriate PPE to minimise the risk of symptoms spreading."

A spokeswoman for Residential Management Ltd said yesteday the company behind the facility put it into voluntary isolation for the rest of the weekend as part of "standard procedure".

It had also taken precautionary Covid-19 tests.

"We had some residents today who were experiencing flu-like symptoms," she said.

"One resident had a mild temperature this morning but that has since returned to normal.

"Regardless, those residents are in isolation and we've let the families of our residents know that we aren't permitting visitors this weekend, or until we receive the results of the precautionary Covid-19 tests that have taken place this afternoon."

The facility's management team was also in regular contact with its GP and the Ministry of Health, she said.

"We'll be keeping a close eye on our other residents in case they develop any symptoms.

"The residents who have exhibited symptoms today are comfortable and not in need of hospital treatment."

There are currently no known community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

An Air New Zealand crew member was a new positive case yesterday after arriving in New Zealand on December 9 on a flight from the United States.

The person tested positive as part of compulsory testing required within 48 hours of operating to the US.

The risk to the general public was considered low, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The Covid-19 positive crew member has been self-isolating in their room in a facility used by Air New Zealand for air crew and is being transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.