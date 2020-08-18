Birthday election: Change of date puts Jennifer in poll position

Come election day there will be at least one more city voter hitting the polling booth.

Jennifer Marsh will celebrate her 18th birthday on October 17 by voting, something she thought would not happen for another three years.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced the date for the general election would be pushed back by four weeks — to the same day as Jennifer’s birthday.

"I was very excited when I heard. I had accepted I would not be able to vote this time around," Jennifer said.

"I’ve just made the cut, which is awesome."

The election delay will mean Otago Girls’ High School head girl Jennifer Marsh is eligible to vote as she turns 18 on the new election day. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

She thought issues affecting young people included mental health and the impact of Covid-19 on schooling and NCEA results.

"It’s coming up to crunch time for NCEA and Covid has affected how the year has been for a lot of kids," Jennifer said.

She didn’t know yet whom she would vote for, but was enthused about researching parties and policies.

"I didn’t really think about voting at all, but now that I get the opportunity I want to look into it more because I have the chance to express my opinion through my vote.

"I’ll listen to my friends and my family but at the end of the day it will be my choice."

