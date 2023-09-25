Bodies in suitcases: Children's names revealed

South Korean mother Hakyung Lee, 42, was accused of the children's murder in July. File photo

The children who were found dead, hidden inside suitcases for a number of years, can now be identified.

Coroner Tania Tetitaha said the children were Minu Jo, born March 2012, and Yuna Jo, born September 2009.

Today she lifted interim suppression orders that had previously barred the publication of their names.

South Korean mother Hakyung Lee, 42, was accused of their murder in July after the bodies of the 6- and 8-year-old were found in August last year.

The remains of the children were discovered when the suitcases were bought in an auction for an abandoned South Auckland storage unit

She has pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

“I didn’t do it, it’s the truth,” she said during a court outburst in April, when she last appeared in the High Court at Auckland for a brief pre-trial hearing. Her trial is set for April 2024.

Two New Zealand-based relatives of the children applied to have their names and identifying details suppressed.

Police also told Teithana they were at “a critical part of their investigation” and any release of information could have jeopardised it.

Tetihana suppressed their names but said the interim order would be reviewed after Lee appeared in court.

“The interests of justice favour setting aside the interim order in the circumstances,” Tetitaha said.

“There seems little value or need for continuing an interim nonpublication order in the Coroners Court,” Tetitaha said.

Police did not oppose Tetitaha discharging the interim suppression order, but two applicant witnesses did.

“One applicant witness is suffering from anxiety and depression including suicidal thoughts due to this incident,” Tetitaha said.

“She specifically refers to the Korean culture and the shame for their family that cannot be ignored.

But neither applicant witnesses had filed any evidence in support of the interim order continuing, Tetitaha said.

An unconnected family found the children when they opened suitcases they bought in an auction for an abandoned South Auckland storage unit.

Lee is charged with having killed both children in Manukau sometime between June 23 and June 27 in 2018, meaning they would have been dead for over four years at the time of the macabre discovery.

She had previously obtained New Zealand citizenship but returned to South Korea permanently in July 2018, according to overseas authorities.

The storage unit where the suitcases were abandoned had been registered in her name, police in South Korea divulged last year.

Lee, who previously went by the first name Jieun, was arrested at the request of New Zealand police last September in Ulsan, a port city which is roughly a four-hour journey to the south from Seoul.

She returned to New Zealand voluntarily - a written agreement allowing Seoul High Court to expedite the extradition process - and in November was accompanied by three New Zealand officers on a flight to Auckland.