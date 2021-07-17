Saturday, 17 July 2021

Body found in Wellington Harbour believed to be missing man

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A body has been found in Wellington's waterfront by the Police National Dive Squad this morning.

    Wellington District Police believe the body to be that of 30-year-old Sandy Calkin, although formal identification is yet to take place.

    Police said he was located in the water near Queens Wharf at 10am on Saturday.

    Earlier this week police appealed for sightings of Calkin, who was first reported missing last weekend.

    He was last seen by friends on Courtenay Pl about 1am on Saturday 10 July, and
    CCTV footage showed him walking in a northerly direction on Queens Wharf near Shed 6 shortly later.

    Police said they were making enquiries into Calkin's death on behalf of the coroner, and the findings would be released when available.

    They shared their condolences with Calkin's family and thanked the public for their assistance in the search.

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter