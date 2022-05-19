Budget 2022: What you need to know

Photo: RNZ

Cost of living: $1b package

There's a lot of spending flying around in Budget 2022 - here are the main expenses in an easy-to-read list.

- $814m for a $350 per person cost-of-living payment for individuals earning under $70k, equating to $27 a week per person over three months from 1 August for about 2.1m people,

- Funding to continue half-price public transport fares for further two months, plus ongoing concession for Community Services cardholders,

- $235m to continue fuel excise and road user charge reductions for a further two months

- $73m for 26,500 more insulation and heating retrofits for low-income homeowners

- Urgent supermarket legislation to ban covenants over land as a barrier to supermarkets accessing new sites and restricting competition

- Child support payments passed to sole-parent beneficiaries as income instead of being retained by government

Health: $11.1 billion across the forecast period

- $1.3b for health capital investments, including $572m for Whangarei Hospital, a further $78.3m for Hillmorton mental health project in Canterbury, and initial redevelopment planning for Nelson Hospital

- Record ongoing annual funding boost for Health NZ: $1.8b in year one, plus $1.3 billion in year two

- $488m for strengthening primary and community care

- $299m for Maori health services

- Remediation of DHB deficits (planned at $550m in '21/'22

- Pharmac to get extra $191 million over the next two years

- Three alcohol and drug treatment courts made permanent

- $166.1m over four years for ambulance services including adding 48 ambulances and 13 other vehicles, 248 paramedics and frontline staff, and 22 call centre staff

- $90.7m over four years for air ambulance services

- $102m boost for community healthcare

- $86m for GPs in high-needs areas

- $76m for training and primary care specialists

- $39 million over four years for Hauora Maori workforce development

- Already announced $100m for mental health, and $90m for rolling out in-school Mana Ake mental health and wellbeing programme

- $220m operating and $100m capital for investments in data and digital infrastructure for the reforms and health systems

- Dental needs grants increased from $300 to $1000

- Piki programme for free therapy in Wellington region extended

Climate

- Emissions Reduction Plan spends $2.9b from Emergency Response Fund

- $16m over four years for community-based renewable energy projects from the Maori and Public Housing Renewable Energy Fund

- $31m for a Maori climate action platform

Education: $2b operating, $855m capital funding

- $293m operating and $8m capital funding for replacing the decile system with the new Equity Index

- $184m increase in school operating grants

- $777m in capital investment including $219m for replacing furniture and equipment, $385m for building and refurbishing 280 classrooms at more than 40 schools, $88m for the Christchurch School Rebuild, $105m for Maori-medium kura

- $270m operating and $5m capital funding for pay parity for education and care, and kindergarten teachers

- Already announced $230m boost for apprenticeships, and support for Mana in Mahi and Maori Trades and Training Fund

Justice cluster*: $2.7b total operating, $65m capital funding

- $190m to strengthen legal aid scheme

- Already announced funding to maintain police officer-to-population ratio

- $92m operating, $2m capital funding for serious and organised crime harm minimisation strategy

- $165m operating, $21m capital funding for Tactical Response

- $47m for Te Ao Marama District Court model

- $34m operating, $13m capital funding for 15 March firearms commitments

- $28m operating, $2m capital for supporting bereaved families and whanau in the coronial system

- $141m for democratic processes including Electoral Commission funding for elections

- $4m to strengthen the Independent Police Conduct Authority

- Already announced $115m operating funding for family and sexual violence prevention

* This now includes Ministry of Justice, New Zealand Police, the Department of Corrections, the Serious Fraud Office, Crown Law Office

Natural Resources cluster: $1b operating, $12m capital funding **

- $179m total operating funding for Department of Conservation

- $32m operating, $2m capital funding for animal health and welfare regulation

- $92m operating, $2m capital for Biodiversity Strategy

- $19m incentives for biodiversity support by private landowners

- $179m for resource management reforms

- $118m operating, $5m capital funding for advisory services on rural land use

** Includes Ministry for the Environment, Department of Conservation, Ministry for Primary Industries

Maori and Pacific: $580m package across health, social and justice sectors

- $25m for Maori cadetships

- $18m for Pacific STEAM futures

- $8m for Tupu Aotearoa employment and training services

- $10m for Te Ringa Hapai Whenua Infrastructure Fund

- $26m for Progressive Procurement for Maori businesses

- $40m for Maori media

- $28m for protecting appropriate use of matauranga Maori and other taonga

- $167m for Whanau Ora Commissioning Agencies

- $168m for Hauora Maori (Maori Health Authority) Commissioning of health services

- $16m to expand the Maori and Public Housing Renewable Energy Fund

Disability support: $934m for disability system transformation

- $735m for disability service sustainability, with additional demand expected

- $100m for rolling out Enabling Good Lives approach allowing service users to budget their own services

- $108m to establish the new Ministry for Disabled People and support operations

Housing

- $221m for Affordable Housing Fund

- $1b to support public and transitional housing

- $355m for redesigning emergency housing system

- $75m for Homelessness Action Plan

Covid-19

- Budget 2022 sets aside $1.2b for immediate Covid-related public health needs

- $58.4b of the $61.6b Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund (CRRF) has been allocated, leaving $3.2b. The CRRF will be closed and remaining funding repurposed, with $1.2 for urgent public health needs and $1b for cost of living relief

Broadcasting, arts and culture

- $370m over four years operating, $306m capital funding for the new Public Media Entity

- Funding for NZSO, Royal NZ Ballet, Heritage NZ, Te Papa, Nga Taonga Sound and Vision, Matariki celebrations, museums, Waitangi National Trust Board

Business and industry

- $100m for a Business Growth Fund for SMEs

- Continuation of the $200m Regional Strategic Partnership Fund

- $60 to progress Income Insurance Scheme design

Industry Transformation plans:

- $37m for Construction Sector Accord Transformation plan

- $30m for Advanced Manufacturing Industry Transformation plan

- $5m for Agritech Industry Transformation plan

- $20m for Digital Technologies Transformation plan

- $40m for Primary Industry Transformation plan

Other

- Further funding to progress Auckland Light Rail

- $349m for rail networks and rolling stock

- $10.9b over five years contribution to the NZ Superannuation Fund, greater than required

- $60m to improve broadband infrastructure in worst-served regions

- $30m for Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) cybersecurity agency

- New parliamentary accommodation

- Air New Zealand's recapitalisation plan to maintain the Government's 51% shareholding

- Replacement facility for Te Papa spirit collection

- Purpose-built facility for Whangarei Airport's Rescue and Firefighting Service

- Funding for Chatham Islands exports and imports vessel Southern Tiare

- Upgrading courts' case management system

- Upgrading satellite GPS accuracy

Totals and fiscal balancing

- $61.9b total for infrastructure upgrades 2022-'26

- $6.156b in new operating spending from Budget 2022 over five years, coming to $5.9b net

- $30.609b total operating expenditure for 2022-24