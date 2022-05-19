Thursday, 19 May 2022

Budget 2022: What you need to know

    There's a lot of spending flying around in Budget 2022 - here are the main expenses in an easy-to-read list.

    Cost of living: $1b package

     - $814m for a $350 per person cost-of-living payment for individuals earning under $70k, equating to $27 a week per person over three months from 1 August for about 2.1m people,
     - Funding to continue half-price public transport fares for further two months, plus ongoing concession for Community Services cardholders,
     - $235m to continue fuel excise and road user charge reductions for a further two months
     - $73m for 26,500 more insulation and heating retrofits for low-income homeowners
     - Urgent supermarket legislation to ban covenants over land as a barrier to supermarkets accessing new sites and restricting competition
     - Child support payments passed to sole-parent beneficiaries as income instead of being retained by government

    Health: $11.1 billion across the forecast period

     - $1.3b for health capital investments, including $572m for Whangarei Hospital, a further $78.3m for Hillmorton mental health project in Canterbury, and initial redevelopment planning for Nelson Hospital
     - Record ongoing annual funding boost for Health NZ: $1.8b in year one, plus $1.3 billion in year two
     - $488m for strengthening primary and community care
     - $299m for Maori health services
     - Remediation of DHB deficits (planned at $550m in '21/'22
     - Pharmac to get extra $191 million over the next two years
     - Three alcohol and drug treatment courts made permanent
     - $166.1m over four years for ambulance services including adding 48 ambulances and 13 other vehicles, 248 paramedics and frontline staff, and 22 call centre staff
     - $90.7m over four years for air ambulance services
     - $102m boost for community healthcare
     - $86m for GPs in high-needs areas
     - $76m for training and primary care specialists
     - $39 million over four years for Hauora Maori workforce development
     - Already announced $100m for mental health, and $90m for rolling out in-school Mana Ake mental health and wellbeing programme
     - $220m operating and $100m capital for investments in data and digital infrastructure for the reforms and health systems
     - Dental needs grants increased from $300 to $1000
     - Piki programme for free therapy in Wellington region extended

    Climate

     - Emissions Reduction Plan spends $2.9b from Emergency Response Fund
     - $16m over four years for community-based renewable energy projects from the Maori and Public Housing Renewable Energy Fund
     - $31m for a Maori climate action platform

    Education: $2b operating, $855m capital funding

     - $293m operating and $8m capital funding for replacing the decile system with the new Equity Index
     - $184m increase in school operating grants
     - $777m in capital investment including $219m for replacing furniture and equipment, $385m for building and refurbishing 280 classrooms at more than 40 schools, $88m for the Christchurch School Rebuild, $105m for Maori-medium kura
     - $270m operating and $5m capital funding for pay parity for education and care, and kindergarten teachers
     - Already announced $230m boost for apprenticeships, and support for Mana in Mahi and Maori Trades and Training Fund

    Justice cluster*: $2.7b total operating, $65m capital funding

     - $190m to strengthen legal aid scheme
     - Already announced funding to maintain police officer-to-population ratio
     - $92m operating, $2m capital funding for serious and organised crime harm minimisation strategy
     - $165m operating, $21m capital funding for Tactical Response
     - $47m for Te Ao Marama District Court model
     - $34m operating, $13m capital funding for 15 March firearms commitments
     - $28m operating, $2m capital for supporting bereaved families and whanau in the coronial system
     - $141m for democratic processes including Electoral Commission funding for elections
     - $4m to strengthen the Independent Police Conduct Authority
     - Already announced $115m operating funding for family and sexual violence prevention
     * This now includes Ministry of Justice, New Zealand Police, the Department of Corrections, the Serious Fraud Office, Crown Law Office

    Natural Resources cluster: $1b operating, $12m capital funding **

     - $179m total operating funding for Department of Conservation
     - $32m operating, $2m capital funding for animal health and welfare regulation
     - $92m operating, $2m capital for Biodiversity Strategy
     - $19m incentives for biodiversity support by private landowners
     - $179m for resource management reforms
     - $118m operating, $5m capital funding for advisory services on rural land use
     ** Includes Ministry for the Environment, Department of Conservation, Ministry for Primary Industries

    Maori and Pacific: $580m package across health, social and justice sectors

     - $25m for Maori cadetships
     - $18m for Pacific STEAM futures
     - $8m for Tupu Aotearoa employment and training services
     - $10m for Te Ringa Hapai Whenua Infrastructure Fund
     - $26m for Progressive Procurement for Maori businesses
     - $40m for Maori media
     - $28m for protecting appropriate use of matauranga Maori and other taonga
     - $167m for Whanau Ora Commissioning Agencies
     - $168m for Hauora Maori (Maori Health Authority) Commissioning of health services
     - $16m to expand the Maori and Public Housing Renewable Energy Fund

    Disability support: $934m for disability system transformation

     - $735m for disability service sustainability, with additional demand expected
     - $100m for rolling out Enabling Good Lives approach allowing service users to budget their own services
     - $108m to establish the new Ministry for Disabled People and support operations

    Housing

     - $221m for Affordable Housing Fund
     - $1b to support public and transitional housing
     - $355m for redesigning emergency housing system
     - $75m for Homelessness Action Plan

    Covid-19

     - Budget 2022 sets aside $1.2b for immediate Covid-related public health needs
     - $58.4b of the $61.6b Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund (CRRF) has been allocated, leaving $3.2b. The CRRF will be closed and remaining funding repurposed, with $1.2 for urgent public health needs and $1b for cost of living relief

    Broadcasting, arts and culture

     - $370m over four years operating, $306m capital funding for the new Public Media Entity
     - Funding for NZSO, Royal NZ Ballet, Heritage NZ, Te Papa, Nga Taonga Sound and Vision, Matariki celebrations, museums, Waitangi National Trust Board

    Business and industry

     - $100m for a Business Growth Fund for SMEs
     - Continuation of the $200m Regional Strategic Partnership Fund
     - $60 to progress Income Insurance Scheme design
    Industry Transformation plans:

     - $37m for Construction Sector Accord Transformation plan
     - $30m for Advanced Manufacturing Industry Transformation plan
     - $5m for Agritech Industry Transformation plan
     - $20m for Digital Technologies Transformation plan
     - $40m for Primary Industry Transformation plan

    Other

     - Further funding to progress Auckland Light Rail
     - $349m for rail networks and rolling stock
     - $10.9b over five years contribution to the NZ Superannuation Fund, greater than required
     - $60m to improve broadband infrastructure in worst-served regions
     - $30m for Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) cybersecurity agency
     - New parliamentary accommodation
     - Air New Zealand's recapitalisation plan to maintain the Government's 51% shareholding
     - Replacement facility for Te Papa spirit collection
     - Purpose-built facility for Whangarei Airport's Rescue and Firefighting Service
     - Funding for Chatham Islands exports and imports vessel Southern Tiare
     - Upgrading courts' case management system
     - Upgrading satellite GPS accuracy

    Totals and fiscal balancing

     - $61.9b total for infrastructure upgrades 2022-'26
     - $6.156b in new operating spending from Budget 2022 over five years, coming to $5.9b net
     - $30.609b total operating expenditure for 2022-24

