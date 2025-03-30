Charges laid after Dunedin crash

Emergency services were called yesterday following reports of a crash involving a pedestrian in Brockville Rd. Photo: Google Maps/screenshot

The driver involved in a crash which left a person in critical condition will appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow, police say.

The Otago Daily Times understands the victim fell from a trailer which was being towed up Brockville Rd.

Emergency services were called to Brockville Rd at 4.15pm yesterday following reports of a crash involving a pedestrian, who was rushed to Dunedin Hospital in critical condition.

Police said this afternoon a 31-year-old man had been charged with operating a vehicle recklessly causing injury, failure to carry out computer search obligations, and refusing to undergo a compulsory impairment test.

Further investigations were ongoing, a police spokeswoman said.

There was no further update on the injured person's condition.

