Charter boat owners 'devastated' after woman's death

Police and maritime investigators have been examining the Zefiro after the incident yesterday. Photo: NZ Herald

Owners of the charter boat involved in a fatal incident on Auckland's Waitematā Harbour yesterday say they are "shocked and devastated".

Police this morning confirmed that the person who died after going overboard from the Zefiro was a 25-year-old woman.

Investigators from Maritime NZ and police are today working together to understand what led to the woman's death in the incident about 5.15pm yesterday.

In a statement, the owners of Zefiro Charters Limited, Lawrence Knight and Ben Mostert, said: "We are shocked and devastated with the events that unfolded yesterday afternoon.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased.

"We are currently working with police and Maritime New Zealand who have our full cooperation, and will be conducting our own independent investigation to determine what happened."

The police today confirmed the woman was on board a Zefiro Charters Ltd boat.

The vessel was carrying about 30 passengers and had left from the Auckland Viaduct yesterday afternoon.

A Coastguard NZ spokesman said two people on the boat went overboard. They were quickly retrieved from the water.

Investigators were at the downtown viaduct this morning.

Police and Maritime NZ staff at the harbour today declined to comment when approached by the Herald.

Inquiries into the incident were ongoing on behalf of the Coroner.