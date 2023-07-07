Chopper operators plead guilty over White Island

Forty-seven people were on the crater when it erupted in December 2019.

Three commercial helicopter tour operators have pleaded guilty at the eleventh hour, and will no longer go to trial over health and safety failings in the lead-up to the deadly Whakaari / White Island eruption.

Forty-seven people were on the island crater, off the Bay of Plenty, when it erupted on December 9 in 2019.

Twenty-two people later died after suffering extreme burns and blast injuries.

WorkSafe charged Volcanic Air Safaris Limited, Kahu NZ Limited and Aerius Limited under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 following a near 12-month investigation.

The judge-alone trial starts next week, and today's joint guilty plea takes the number of defendants down to six, including the island's owners.

Volcanic Air, Kahu and Aerius entered guilty pleas to amended charges in the Auckland District Court, including failing to ensure the health and safety of workers so far as is reasonably practicable.

Under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015, charges under Section 48 carry a maximum penalty of a fine up to $1.5 million and charges under Section 49 carry a maximum penalty of a fine up to $500,000.

The sentencing is set down for August.

WorkSafe chief executive Phil Parkes said the survivors, and the family and whānau of those who passed, would be in many people's thoughts today.

"Whakaari was an absolute tragedy, and we remember everyone who was impacted," he said.