Christmas weather likely to be hot and dry in NZ

While good weather is likely, holidaymakers are advised to keep an eye on the forecast as the potential for rain remains on the horizon. Photo: John Stone

The dice are loaded for a warm and dry Christmas and New Year’s for most of the country, though holidaymakers are advised to keep an eye on the forecast as the potential for rain remains on the horizon.

The current dry conditions throughout the country are expected to continue in the coming weeks with windy weather in the south predicted to ease off, although rain forecast for the back-end of the Christmas period has the potential to arrive closer to the holidays.

Niwa meteorologist Chris Brandolino said there was a fairly optimistic outlook about summer weather sticking around for Christmas and New Year, especially for the North Island and a substantial portion of the South Island.

"I think it’s fair to say that warm and dry weather will be the theme for a good chunk of the country, in particular, the North Island, and a good chunk of the South Island," he said.

However, he cautioned there was an amount of meaningful rain expected shortly after Christmas.

The weather is expected to remain beach friendly during the break. Photo: Greg Bowker

"That timing could change in the coming days ... for better or worse."

"People who will be camping and enjoying the outdoors during the period between Christmas and New Year’s should keep tabs on the forecast in case the rain eventuates, and moreover, if it eventuates into something significant."

He said the potential wet weather was largely geared for the western South Island, though it may move north into the North Island.

The current dry weather would continue as a prevailing theme leading up to Christmas for a significant part of the country, though the winds forecast in areas of the South Island were expected to subside over the coming days.

"Once we round that corner by Friday of this upcoming week, we should start to see that wind become less of an issue for a good chunk of the country."

He encouraged holiday-makers to keep an eye on signals and updates as the holiday period unfolds, especially around planning festive activities in the outdoors.