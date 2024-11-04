City council boss gets $30k pay rise

Sandy Graham. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Dunedin City Council chief executive Sandy Graham’s remuneration increased by more than $30,000 in the past year, taking her total pay to $483,652.

This was made up of her base salary of $458,491 and KiwiSaver contributions of $25,161, the council’s 2023-24 annual report said.

In the previous financial year, Ms Graham’s total remuneration was $449,758 and this comprised $432,459 for her base salary and $17,299 for KiwiSaver contributions.

Remuneration for the executive leadership team was $2.47 million, this year’s annual report said.

This was up from $2.3m the previous year.

The number of executive leaders shifted from eight to nine.

Remuneration for the mayor and councillors is determined by the Remuneration Authority and it stayed just over $1.37m.

The council adopted the annual report on Thursday last week, which was right on the deadline.

Personnel expenses across the council exceeded $83m, which was up by more than $7.8m on the previous year.

Adding in remuneration from council companies would bring the total staffing bill to about $156.8m, compared with about $145.7m the previous year.

The report included a breakdown of council staff in different remuneration brackets.

Six staff were receiving between $260,000 and $499,999, six were from $200,000 to $259,999, 10 between $180,000 and $199,999, and 13 between $160,000 and $179,999.

At the other end of the scale, 472 staff were on less than $60,000.

The number of fulltime-equivalent employees as at June 30 was 652.02, which was down from 664.76 a year earlier.

The number of "other" fulltime-equivalent employees was 209.29 and this was up a little on the 200.91 a year earlier.

Three severance payments were made during the year, including one for about $40,000.

The other two added up to $11,670.

In the previous financial year, severance payments added up to more than $150,000.

They included one for $69,422 and another for $37,421.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich’s remuneration was $172,378.

A change in the deputy mayoralty in September last year affected two councillors’ pay.

Deputy mayor Cherry Lucas ended up getting $100,884 and former deputy mayor Sophie Barker $95,411.

