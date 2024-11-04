City council boss gets $30k pay rise

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
This was made up of her base salary of $458,491 and KiwiSaver contributions of $25,161, the council’s 2023-24 annual report said.
In the previous financial year, Ms Graham’s total remuneration was $449,758 and this comprised $432,459 for her base salary and $17,299 for KiwiSaver contributions.
Remuneration for the executive leadership team was $2.47 million, this year’s annual report said.
This was up from $2.3m the previous year.
The number of executive leaders shifted from eight to nine.
Remuneration for the mayor and councillors is determined by the Remuneration Authority and it stayed just over $1.37m.
The council adopted the annual report on Thursday last week, which was right on the deadline.
Personnel expenses across the council exceeded $83m, which was up by more than $7.8m on the previous year.
Adding in remuneration from council companies would bring the total staffing bill to about $156.8m, compared with about $145.7m the previous year.
The report included a breakdown of council staff in different remuneration brackets.
Six staff were receiving between $260,000 and $499,999, six were from $200,000 to $259,999, 10 between $180,000 and $199,999, and 13 between $160,000 and $179,999.
At the other end of the scale, 472 staff were on less than $60,000.
The number of fulltime-equivalent employees as at June 30 was 652.02, which was down from 664.76 a year earlier.
The number of "other" fulltime-equivalent employees was 209.29 and this was up a little on the 200.91 a year earlier.
Three severance payments were made during the year, including one for about $40,000.
The other two added up to $11,670.
In the previous financial year, severance payments added up to more than $150,000.
They included one for $69,422 and another for $37,421.
Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich’s remuneration was $172,378.
A change in the deputy mayoralty in September last year affected two councillors’ pay.
Deputy mayor Cherry Lucas ended up getting $100,884 and former deputy mayor Sophie Barker $95,411.