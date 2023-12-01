Consumer NZ releases best and worst gift card deals for Xmas

Gift cards commonly expire after 12 months, leaving shoppers out of pocket. Photo: File image

Santa has a 'naughty or nice' list - and so does Consumer NZ this Christmas.

But rather than tracking your kids' behaviour through the year, the latter has been analysing the small print on various retailers' gift cards.

"Based on the complaints we've received over the years, gift cards seem to act more like a gift to retailers than to ourselves or others," said Gemma Rasmussen, Consumer head of research and advocacy.

More than $10 million spent on gift cards was lost every year, according to the watchdog's latest estimate - retailers pocketing the value left on expired cards.

"One in four gift card holders end up stuck with a card they can't use because either the card has expired or the retailer's gone bust," Rasmussen said.

"And more than half of gift card holders unable to redeem their voucher still had more than $20 unspent."

The real Christmas gift was to retailers, she said, rather than our loved ones.

"Half of gift card users experience problems using their card - from checking their balance to only being able to use their card at limited stores and, crucially, finding something to buy.

"We don't think it's fair that retailers can pocket your money without providing something in return. We have been calling for gift cards to be valid for a minimum of five years, which aligns with what shoppers in the US are entitled to."

To that end, Consumer compiled two lists - one of 'nice' retailers, whose gift cards did not expire for five years or more, if at all; and one of 'naughty' retailers, who pocket unspent balances after just 12 months.

Nice

No expiry dates

Apple Store

Baby Factory

Barkers

Bunnings

Countdown

EB Games

Farro Fresh

Foot Locker

Glassons

Hallensteins

JB Hi-Fi

Kathmandu

Macpac

Noel Leeming

Five-year expiry dates

Babycity

Hannahs

Hunting and Fishing

Number One Shoes

Shoe Clinic

'Naughty'

12-month expiry dates

Bendon Lingerie (e-gift cards last three years)

Booksellers

Event Cinemas

Freedom Furniture

Hoyts Cinemas

Just Jeans

Mobil Oil

Restaurant Association

Smiggle

Smiths City

Stirling Sports

Ticketmaster

Westfield Shopping Centres

The true amount lost was difficult to establish, with few retailers publishing data on expired gift cards, Consumer NZ said. The $10m estimate was based on the few retailers that did, with non-redemption rates typically between 5 and 10 percent.

Parliament is currently considering a bill from National's Melissa Lee that would require gift cards to last at least three years before they expire. The Fair Trading (Gift Card Expiry) Amendment Bill passed its first reading in August.

If you are not sure what to buy someone and want to avoid buying a dud gift card, there is an option that not only has no expiry date, it can be used everywhere - without exception.

"Unless the retailer offers a fair redemption period, we recommend gifting cash," Rasmussen said. "Not only is it nostalgic, there are no strings attached."