Monday, 3 May 2021

11.10 am

Cook Strait ferries searched, passengers removed after threat received

    Passengers have been removed from two ferries docked at Picton as specialist police staff search...
    Passengers have been removed from two ferries docked at Picton as specialist police staff search the vessels. Photo: Supplied
    Police are searching the inter-island ferries at Picton after a threat was made.

    Passengers have been removed from two ferries docked at Picton as specialist police staff search the vessels.

    "Police are investigating and as a precaution, specialist search group staff will be searching both the Interislander and Bluebridge ferries currently berthed in Picton," Inspector Simon Feltham said.

    All passengers have disembarked from the Cook Strait ferries.

    The Bluebridge Strait Feronia approaching Picton after docking was delayed 90 minutes. Photo:...
    The Bluebridge Strait Feronia approaching Picton after docking was delayed 90 minutes. Photo: Supplied
    A third Bluebridge ferry is currently en-route to Picton and will be searched if required at the time it berths, Feltham said.

    "Police continue to liaise closely with both the Interislander and Bluebridge as we work to resolve this matter."

    Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said its services were "currently being disrupted" as the result of police responding to an incident at Picton.

    "We are awaiting direction from the police to resolve the situation as quickly as possible, and any further information should come from them."

     

     

     

    NZ Herald

