Covid-19: 2024 new cases in Canterbury, four more deaths, isolation period reduced

The Ministry of Health has reported 2024 new cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury today and 120 in South Canterbury.

Nationally there are 22,454 new community cases. Four more people with Covid-19 have died, while 742 people are in hospital, including 19 in ICU.

There are 18 people in Canterbury hospitals. Twelve new cases have been identified at the border. The total number of active community cases in New Zealand is now 202,141.

"Sadly, we are today reporting the deaths of four people with Covid-19. Of these people, two deaths occurred in Lakes, one in Tairāwhiti, and one in Counties Manukau," the ministry said.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the patients’ family and friends.

"Out of respect, we will be making no further comment."

Today's new community cases (PCR tests and RATs) are in Northland (716), Auckland (8,529), Waikato (2,109), Bay of Plenty (1,427), Lakes (633), Hawke’s Bay (707), MidCentral (655), Whanganui (202), Taranaki (536), Tairāwhiti (373), Wairarapa (166), Capital and Coast (1,879), Hutt Valley (1,062), Nelson Marlborough (452), Canterbury (2,024), South Canterbury (120), Southern (835), West Coast (20); Unknown (9)

The number of active Covid-19 cases at 8am on Wednesday. *Note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases today in Canterbury may differ from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence. Image: CDHB

"This number is still high and the outbreak is still very active in the Auckland region, but numbers have levelled off there in the last week. We will know in the next few days if this signals that the outbreak has peaked there," the ministry said.

"The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 remains steady, with 19 people now in an intensive care unit (ICU) or high dependency unit (HDU). This represents 2.5 percent of current hospitalisations, around one fifth of the rate seen at the peak of the Delta outbreak when 13 percent of hospitalised people required ICU or HDU care.

"Once again, most cases today are a result of people reporting positive rapid antigen tests (RATs). It is very important for people to record positive RAT results, either through ‘My Covid Record’ or by calling 0800 222 478. Thank you to all those who have tested and reported their results to date."

Earlier this afternoon Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced a reduced isolation period for people who test positive.

Hipkins gave today's live Covid update, in which said the isolation period for Covid-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 to seven days from midnight Friday.

Hipkins has also announced the Novavax vaccine will be available for New Zealanders to book from tomorrow.

He said as case numbers increased, larger numbers of people needed to isolate and the reduced isolation time was due to high case numbers and wider impacts.

"There needs to be a balance between effectively controlling the outbreak and the flow-on effect for business and essential goods and services such as transport and food supply," he said.

"The most up to date public health advice is that there is a decline in infectiousness of Omicron over time, and that in most cases transmission occurs within seven days.

"Our primary objective is to stop the chain of transmission as much as possible to manage the spread of Omicron.

"Seven days isolation will break the vast majority of potential transmissions, while ensuring people can get back to work quicker and therefore reducing the impact on business operations."

Household contacts will need to have a rapid antigen test at day 3 and day 7 of their isolation period, Hipkins said.

If they become symptomatic they should also get a test, and if the result is positive, they are required to isolate for seven days from that point.

If a person is isolating and still has symptoms after seven days, they are advised to stay home until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

He urged people to upload their RAT results, even if they were negative.

The risk of reinfection of Covid-19 was very low in the first three months after having Omicron, he said.

Novavax vaccine

"New Zealanders awaiting the arrival of Novavax to get vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to make an appointment online or by phone from tomorrow," Hipkins also said.

"A shipment of more than 250,000 Novavax Covid-19 vaccines (Nuvaxovid) has arrived in New Zealand and preparations are well advanced for some vaccination centres to be able to offer it next week.

"Novavax will be available for people aged over 18. It requires two doses, with a three-week gap. It has not been approved as a booster dose.

"While the Pfizer vaccine remains the preferred Covid-19 vaccine in New Zealand, Novavax is now available for those people who would prefer, or require, an alternative."