Covid MIQ worker had vaccine dose, hotel guest reveals lax security staff

Security staff stand outside the Grand Millennium Auckland hotel, in the Auckland CBD, where a worker has tested positive. Photo: William Terite

A managed isolation facility worker infected with Covid-19 had received at least one dose of the vaccine and may have had a second dose, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins revealed this morning.

He was still confirming whether a second dose had been administered, as well as the number of contacts and locations of interest - which he expected to detail at a 1pm press conference today.

"We're just assembling all of that background information at the moment. We'll have that at 1pm."

Last night the Ministry of Health confirmed an MIQ worker at the Grand Millennium Auckland hotel had tested positive for Covid-19 as part of routine surveillance testing.

This morning Hipkins described it as a lower risk case that should be able to be contained quickly because there appeared to be a small number of contacts and few locations of interest.

"My understanding is this person hasn't had a lot of contact with people outside of work. If they have identified any, we would release those as quickly as possible.

"I'm concerned about any Covid-19 case, but this is at this point looking like a lower risk case."

The worker's family members' test results were being fast-tracked and were expected to come back this morning.

Hipkins added that the vaccine was not 100 per cent effective and it often takes two weeks after the second dose before it takes full effect.

There were a few cases at the Grand Millenium that the worker could be linked to, and he would have more to say at 1pm.

National Party Covid-19 response spokesman Chris Bishop said the Government should release relevant information as soon as possible, rather than waiting to be asked questions by journalists.

"New Zealanders deserve clarity and transparency as to exactly what's going on."

Bishop said he understood the Prime Minister not answering questions about the new case this morning during the press conference about housing, but added: "Covid doesn't wait around for the Prime Minister's press schedule."

Asked about Jacinda Ardern's transtasman bubble starting date announcement on April 6, Bishop said the whole situation was "very frustrating" and "political timidity" had been holding the Government back.

"The issues to be grappled with have been well known for the better part of nine months. Some of things that still need to be sorted either were sorted six months ago - is my understanding - or they should have been sorted many months ago.

"What on earth were they doing? It's just ineptitude ... People have been waiting and waiting and waiting. Now we're told we have to wait until April 6 and there might be another announcement.

"It's taking the public for fools."

Meanwhile, a guest who stayed at the Grand Millennium complained twice after seeing security staff speaking to guests at close range without masks.

Tauranga resident Cindy Stutts arrived back in New Zealand on January 11 after travelling to Germany to see her partner last November.

She touched down via a flight from Dubai and was put up at the Grand Millennium to carry out her 14-day managed isolation period.

A few days later, while returning to her room after getting a coffee downstairs, she heard loud chatting coming from nearby.

"I popped my head around the corner and it was a guy in a security uniform chatting to a woman in the hallway half a metre from one another and without masks.

"I was incredulous. I called and reported it straight away."

'This is the second time I've called you about this'

The next week, after returning from getting her day 12 test done, Stutts said she was shocked to see another similar incident - this time with a different security staff member.

"I put on my mask and opened the door and there was a guy standing against the doorway talking to a woman and again, less than a metre from each other and with no masks."

She called reception again to report the incident: "I said: 'This is the second time I've called you about this'."

Stutts said having returned from countries where Covid was rife and where people were still having to be in lockdown, it was hugely frustrating to see people flouting the rules - particularly those who should know better.

"It was just utter disbelief. They obviously don't take what they're saying seriously.

"It's disheartening when you get here and it's like these employees are giving the finger [to the rules]."

The incidents witnessed by Stutts happened during the same month a worker at the same MIQ facility was caught in the bedroom of a returnee carrying out their managed isolation period.

It was discovered that the worker was in the guest's bedroom for 20 minutes. The worker was sacked as a result.

MIQ authorities have been approached for comment about Stutt's claims.

Latest Covid-19 case

Members of the public are waiting to hear more news of the latest positive Covid case which was announced last night.

The Ministry of Health reported that a worker at the Grand Millennium Auckland hotel had tested positive as a result of a test taken as part of the routine surveillance testing for border workers.

"The information available indicates the worker is asymptomatic. Further investigation is being undertaken this evening," a statement said.

The employee involved - and their immediate household members - were isolating at their home in Auckland last night.

"Additional tests and whole genome sequence are currently being arranged."

No locations of interest have been released in relation to this latest case. Health officials are expected to release more information this afternoon.