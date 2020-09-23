Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Crews fight vegetation fire near Dunedin motorway

    Part of Dunedin's Southern Motorway was blocked for a time this morning while firefighters battled a blaze in Kensington.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire started in a diesel generator at a commercial property in Wilkie Rd.

    Smoke rises from this morning's vegetation fire as seen from Maryhill. Photo: Karen McCreath
    Smoke rises from this morning's fire as seen from Maryhill. Photo: Karen McCreath

    A plume of smoke rises from the fire. Photo: Karen McCreath
    A plume of smoke rises from the fire. Photo: Karen McCreath

    Fire crews were called about 7.55am after nearby pine trees caught on fire, he said.

    Two crews, from St Kilda and Dunedin Central, are fighting the blaze and a third from Lookout Point was called.

    He said one lane of the Southern Motorway was blocked while crews fought the fire.

    The spokesman said, at 9am, police were in attendance carrying out traffic control, while fire crews dampened the area from the motorway side.

    The St Kilda crew was cooling down diesel and hydraulic oil from the generator.

    Witnesses said there was an impressive plume of smoke rising from the fire.

