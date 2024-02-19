Monday, 19 February 2024

Critical injuries after vehicle rolls into ditch

    By Laine Priestley
    Lake Hāwea. File photo
    Three people were injured, two critically, when a vehicle rolled on a rural farm track near Lake Hāwea yesterday.

    A police spokesman said emergency services attended the single-vehicle crash on a track off Timaru Creek Rd at 6pm.

    The vehicle rolled into a ditch, getting stuck on its roof.

    The three occupants had to be freed by firefighters from the Lake Hāwea and Wānaka stations, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

    Two people received critical injuries and one was seriously hurt. 

    A Hato Hone St John spokesman said all three were taken to Dunedin Hospital, two by helicopter and one by ambulance.

     - laine.priestley@odt.co.nz

    Otago Daily Times