David Seymour thinks he has 'a clear case' to be Deputy Prime Minister

David Seymour leaving Christopher Luxon's house. Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi

ACT Party leader David Seymour says having the second-largest government party with the second-biggest role makes sense - but it's still up for negotiation.

National leader and incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has continued the coalition talks in Auckland on Tuesday morning, hosting Seymour at his home.

"I've just been here to visit a constituent in the Epsom electorate, he's having some challenges with a negotiation he's involved in and I found I could actually be quite helpful," Seymour cheerfully said as he emerged from the Luxon household just before noon.

Luxon on Monday said all three parties had agreed a policy platform, with ACT and New Zealand First now agreeing on one another's deals with National.

Discussions are now focused on ministerial responsibilities and Cabinet positions in an arrangement likely to be a three-party coalition.

Seymour said he thought there was "a clear case" for him to have the role of Deputy Prime Minister.

"I think there's a very clear agenda that the ACT Party is the second-largest party in the government and therefore if there's a second role in the government that should go to the second party," he said.

"But having said that, a negotiation's a negotiation, and you never know your luck ... so look I'm not going to try and predetermine it one way or another.

"I've always said that I'm going to serve in whatever role that I need to, to advance the goals of the ACT Party and the government for New Zealanders."

David Seymour after a meeting at Christopher Luxon's house. Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi

He agreed it was his view ACT should get more ministerial roles than NZ First based on the party vote, saying "that would be the result of proportionality, yes".

"I think proportionality's important to democracy, it's important to the people. Every person out there, their vote counts the same and so should their representation in a government. It's also a fair way to do things and if there's one thing that really resonates as a Kiwi value it's fairness."