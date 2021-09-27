Delta outbreak: 12 new community cases in Auckland

Photo: Getty Images

There are 12 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today - all in Auckland - as health officials reveal mobile testing unit staff are now door-knocking residents in suburbs of concern.

Two community cases have yet to be linked to existing ones, the Ministry of Health said in a statement this afternoon. There are no new cases at managed isolation facilities.

There are now a total of 1177 community cases associated with the latest outbreak of the Delta variant of the virus.

Thirteen people are in hospital, four in ICU or a high-dependency unit. There were 6906 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Officials said one of today's community cases had previously been under investigation and was now confirmed, and linked to the current outbreak.

"The case has now recovered. The person spent 14 days in a quarantine facility along with household members who also tested positive for Covid-19."

The ministry said all of today's cases have been in isolation at home or in a managed isolation facility.

There are now 1160 community cases in Auckland (including four cases in Upper Hauraki - all of whom are in the same household) - 948 of those have recovered. In Wellington, there are 17 - all of whom have recovered.

Over the weekend, the vaccination campaign reached a new milestone, with 5 million doses administered. An additional 24,710 jabs were administered yesterday. Of those, 8182 were first jabs and 16,528 were second doses.

A total of 82% of Aucklanders have now had their first dose.

Today's statement said testing continued across Auckland, "with a particular focus on Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Ōtara, Manurewa and Mt Wellington/Sylvia Park".

"In some cases, public health staff have been sending mobile testing units to areas where there have previously been cases and encouraging residents to get tested at their home," officials said.

"If you do receive a knock at your door, we'd strongly encourage you to take up the opportunity to get tested and if haven't already been vaccinated, to do so with one of the registered vaccinators on-board the mobile unit."

For these suburbs, there were 705 tests processed yesterday. This number included asymptomatic and symptomatic tests.

Health officials asked people to get tested. "If you are a contact, have visited a location of interest at the specific dates and times, are connected to a suburb of interest or have any symptoms of Covid-19 - even those with very mild symptoms need to get tested and isolate at home while waiting for test results".

Covid scare closes police hub

It has emerged that two Auckland police hubs have had to shut down after exposure to an arrested woman who tested positive for Covid.

The woman was arrested after being interviewed at the North Shore Policing Centre last week before being transferred to the cells at the Henderson station has tested positive for Covid-19 - leading to parts of both sites being shut down.

All people arrested in the Waitemata District - which covers Waitakere and the North Shore - are being transported to Auckland City for processing.

Auckland's 40th day in lockdown

Today is Auckland's 40th day in lockdown and the city has just enjoyed its first weekend of reduced restrictions in level 3 in five weeks.

But despite warnings and messages from Government and health officials to remember lockdown rules, it seems the weekend's sunny skies and warmer temperatures were too much temptation - with Mission Bay beach buzzing with activity.

Many people appeared to flout the rules; heading out on the water and beach and at times forgetting all about social distancing.

- NZ Herald and RNZ