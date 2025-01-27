Donations to help family who lost everything in house fire

A family managed to escape with their lives following a house fire in Gore yesterday morning. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

A family managed to escape with their lives but little else following a house fire in Churchill Ave, Gore, yesterday morning.

The fire started about 10.30am, quickly spreading through the house.

Emergency services were called and were able to contain it before noon.

However, the house and all its contents were lost.

"The house sustained significant damage," a Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1News.

One person sustained moderate injuries in the fire.

Hato Hone St John told 1News the person was treated at the scene before being taken to Gore Hospital in a moderate condition.

A neighbour said she alerted the family to what was happening.

"I smelled smoke around 10.30 this morning.

"Five or 10 minutes later, it was well and truly coming out and I started screaming and yelling."

Food, clothing, and necessities can be donated to the family of four at drop-off points at 111 Kitchener St, 5 Churchill Ave, and 21 Churchill Ave.

