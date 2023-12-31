Elderly urged to try making new friends

Aged Care Commissioner Carolyn Cooper says loneliness is particularly common in the older population. Photo: Getty Images

The aged care commissioner is urging elderly New Zealanders to get out and about this summer.

Carolyn Cooper says social isolation and loneliness had a range of mental and physical impacts.

"A substantial increase in the likelihood of dementia, coronary artery disease, and strokes.

"We really have to take it into consideration in Aotearoa, because our older people are precious and we need to ensure that they're looked after."

The World Health Organisation launched the Commission on Social Connection in November, noting loneliness was a significant global health concern.

Cooper said loneliness was particularly common in the older population.

"A lot of people lose their social networks over time," she said. "Older people can be quite vulnerable to others in their life being preoccupied or on holiday [in summer]."

Aged Care Commissioner Carolyn Cooper. Photo: Supplied / Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Cooper encouraged anyone with elderly family, friends or neighbours to make time for them.

"Check in with older people to see how they are and if they've got plans over the holidays," she said. "How are they going to get on if they need help?"

But the commissioner also urged elderly people to take initiative and make new connections.

"If you're an older person, it's useful to be aware of what's happening in your community. There'll be a number of opportunities for social activities, things in the park and other local areas."

She said organisations like Age Concern had several social connection programmes for people who did not know where to start.

Most of all, she said it was important to try new hobbies and make friends.

"I know it's hard to do as you age, but it's really worth it for your health to find something you enjoy with people you get on with.

"It might just be once or twice a week that you get out, but those will be highlights and improve your health in the long-term."