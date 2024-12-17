Ex-Gloriavale teen dies of suspected suicide

The 18-year-old was a former member of the Gloriavale community. Photo: RNZ / Jean Edwards

A teenager who grew up in the Gloriavale community has died of a suspected suicide.

The 18-year-old man, who was no longer a part of the West Coast Christian community, died at the Paroa Hotel in Greymouth about 2.30pm on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said the death was not suspicious and will be referred to the coroner.

He was the third young man from the Gloriavale Christian Community to die since 2018.

Paroa Hotel management said in a statement. “We’re deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred on our premises on Sunday afternoon,” the hotel’s management said in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends and loved ones of the individual affected.

“We’re working closely with the local authorities, and we’ll be arranging a blessing in the near future for anyone who is interested in attending.

“The wellbeing of everyone in our community is our utmost priority, and we encourage anyone who may need support to reach out to trusted friends, family, or professional services.”