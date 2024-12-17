Ex-Gloriavale teen dies of suspected suicide

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 18-year-old man, who was no longer a part of the West Coast Christian community, died at the Paroa Hotel in Greymouth about 2.30pm on Sunday.
A police spokesperson said the death was not suspicious and will be referred to the coroner.
He was the third young man from the Gloriavale Christian Community to die since 2018.
Paroa Hotel management said in a statement. “We’re deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred on our premises on Sunday afternoon,” the hotel’s management said in a statement.
“Our hearts go out to the family, friends and loved ones of the individual affected.
“We’re working closely with the local authorities, and we’ll be arranging a blessing in the near future for anyone who is interested in attending.
“The wellbeing of everyone in our community is our utmost priority, and we encourage anyone who may need support to reach out to trusted friends, family, or professional services.”
Where to get help:
• Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)
• Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)
• Youth services: (06) 3555 906
• Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234
• What's Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)
• Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)
• Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737
• Aoake te Rā (Bereaved by Suicide Service): Call 0800 000 053
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.