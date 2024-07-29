Ex-surgeon accused of wife's murder pleads guilty to meth charges

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The High Court trial of Philip John Polkinghorne has begun with selection of the jury panel.
Polkinghorne arrived in court dressed in a suit and surrounded by his legal team, including Ron Mansfield KC.
Before the trial began, Polkinghorne pleaded guilty to two charges that had been suppressed until today - possession of the class A drug methamphetamine and possession of a pipe, at the time his wife died.
He now faces one charge of murder.
Pauline Hanna, who was 63, was found dead in the Remuera home she shared with her husband in April 2021.
Unexplained for more than a year, her death in the upmarket Auckland suburb captured the nation's interest.
Police charged Polkinghorne, who is now 71, with murder 16 months after his wife's death.