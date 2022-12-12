Fans embark on mad quest to save Alice

The chance of a trip down the rabbit hole was seized by crowds of Alice in Wonderland fans who descended on central Dunedin on Saturday.

Some came from as far as Invercargill to take part in the mission to rescue Alice.

Macy Pont (15 months) leaves the clue-solving in the Alicein Wonderland event in Dunedin on Saturday to the rest of her Ranfurly crew (from left) Henry Caccia-Birch, Stewart Hawkins, Judy Hawkins, Tuari Hawkins-Hawiwai, Tamara Caccis-Birch, Rachel Hawkins and Marissa Pont. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The book and movie character was trapped in Wonderland for the GeoGames New Zealand immersive outdoor challenge.

Chloe Squires was dressed as a rose for the quest, while her five friends were dressed as playing cards and pansies.

They were excited to get dressed up and made their own costumes for the occasion.

She had watched the 1951 Disney film many times as a child, so was keen to take part in the challenge, she said.

‘‘It was a really good time.’’

The event attracted a big turnout, and was popular among adults and children alike.

‘‘Heaps of people looked to be really enjoying themselves. There were heaps of people dressed up, which was really cool to see.’’

Sisters Lisa Challis (back left) and Nicole Buchanan with children (from left) Jordan Bradley (8), Cooper Bradley (9) and Ruby Challis (12) gather clues.

Participants had a map of the city on their cellphones, which showed the locations of clues.

They then had to do an activity to get each of the clues, which included multi-choice questions and riddles.

For example, one riddle asked what chess piece owned the moon - the answer was the knight.

When all the clues were pieced together, participants were able to free Alice.

