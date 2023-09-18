Fatality after attack at Auckland bus station

Police at the scene in Albany on Monday afternoon. Photo: NZ Herald

A person has died and a homicide investigation has been launched following an attack at an Auckland bus station this afternoon.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill of Waitematā CIB said one person was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition after the incident at the Albany Bus Station.

”They have since died as a result of their injuries and a homicide investigation was subsequently launched.

”Police are currently following positive lines of inquiry to identify the person responsible and hold them to account."

McNeill said the attack appeared to be an isolated incident.

”We know the community will be understandably alarmed by what has occurred today."

Earlier, Auckland Transport said an altercation broke out between members of the public which resulted in one person receiving critical injuries and another a minor injury.

Large parts of the bus terminal were cordoned off and police were advising the public to stay away from the area.

The incident occurred at 12.50pm, police said.

James Stock, a university student, said he arrived at the bus shelter soon after the incident.

He overheard a police officer describing it as a stabbing.

McNeill this evening said there would be an increased police presence in the area while further inquiries were carried out.

He said police were speaking to witnesses, and wanted to hear from anyone who had any information.