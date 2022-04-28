First teen killed in Invercargill crash farewelled

The first service for the victims of last Friday's tragic road accident in Invercargill has been held.

O Maruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai, known as Maru to those close to him, was farewelled at Ngā Hau E Whā marae in Invercargill this morning.

O Maruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai. Photo: supplied

The 17-year-old died after the ute he was in collided with a concrete truck in Queens Dr. Three 16-year-old friends Konnor Steele, Indaka Rouse and Kyah Kennedy also died at the scene.

A crowd of more than 200 people attended with people standing outside the marae while the one-hour service, which began at 11am, took place.

A haka was performed by his friends and people were visibly upset outside when the service ended.

A tangi was held for Maru at the marae in Conon St for several days before today's burial at Eastern Invercargill Cemetery.

Funeral services for the other three teens will be held over the next couple of days.

The crowd gathered outside Ngā Hau E Whā marae. Photo: ODT

A Givealittle page has been set up by a friend of his family. More than $9000 has been raised to go towards Maru's tangihanga.

"The whānau [is] losing a moko, nephew, cousin and friend. The community losing a handsome young man.

"Maru [is] a 17-year-old young beautiful, talented, caring and cheeky man [who] has been stolen, and hearts are suffering," the family friend wrote.

"Those who know and love Maru will be deeply saddened and I would like to put this page out to whanau & friends wide and far who want to tautoko (support) this whanau in their grief by supporting with [the] financial burden of what has already been a terrible tragedy."

- ODT and NZ Herald