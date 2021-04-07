Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Fishing sector recruitment campaign would be half paid for by taxpayers - documents

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Photo: Getty Images
    Photo: Getty Images
    Taxpayers are being asked to stump up half the cost of a TV ad campaign to attract more people to the fishing sector.

    The details were revealed in correspondence between Sealord and the Ministry for Primary Industries on steps taken to encourage New Zealanders into the industry.

    It was all part of an agreement the sector signed with the government in return for being allowed to bring in 570 fishers from Russia and Ukraine, signed by Sealord, Independent, Aurora, Sanford and Maruha.

    The working visas were seen by the government as a temporary fix to a labour shortfall it would prefer to see filled by locals.

    Just over one in every 10 of the mostly Russian crew tested positive for Covid-19, as did a health worker at the Sudima Hotel in Christchurch.

    In a letter released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, Sealord, which returned a $30 million profit last year, asked for reassurance that MPI was still willing to contribute a dollar for dollar amount to a new ad campaign, extolling the benefits of a life at sea.

    The final cost of the ad was not revealed.

    It was all part of a campaign to raise the sector's profile, revealed by RNZ in December.

    According to the plan's authors, it involved promoting "the adventure of fishing in the Southern Ocean" with New Zealand's version of reality TV show Deadliest Catch.

    As well as expos in schools and advertising on social media, there was a plan to pitch a feature on the fishing industry to TVNZ's Seven Sharp programme.

    RNZ

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter