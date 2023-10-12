Food price inflation slows

Photo: RNZ

Food price inflation has slowed to its lowest level in more than a year.

Stats NZ's food price index fell 0.4 percent last month, bringing the annual rate down to 8 percent, the lowest since July last year.

Cheaper tomatoes, cucumbers, and lettuce helped to cut fruit and vegetable prices by 3.9 percent for the month.

Grocery prices were flat, and there were small rises for soft drinks, and takeaway and restaurant meals.

For the year, grocery prices and takeaway meals rose the most, followed by soft drinks, and fruit and vegetables.

Food prices are volatile and make up about a fifth of the overall inflation rate.