Four teens confirmed killed in horror Invercargill crash

Four teenage boys were killed in a horror crash in Invercargill yesterday, police have confirmed.

Three of the victims were 16 and one was 17.

Southland Area Commander Mike Bowman. Photo: Luisa Girao

Three of them were from Bluff and it "was a tragedy for the Bluff Community as a whole", Southland Area Commander Mike Bowman said at a media stand-up in the southern city this afternoon.

Bowman said police were appealing for witnesses to the crash, between a concrete truck and a Ford Ranger.

Police had this morning helped families with the grieving process by showing them the scene, he said.

It was a "tragedy for any type of family to go through this", Bowman said.

Asked about possible causes for the crash, he said he would not speculate and police were still investigating.

The crash "shook up all the emergency services involved", Bowman said, saying it was pretty traumatic for many who had families themselves.

The truck driver had minor injuries and has been discharged from hospital.

The Bluff community is grieving after the deaths.

Police yesterday said several people were killed in the crash, which occurred on Queens Drive just before 4pm.

Bluff Community Board chairperson Raymond Fife said the crash was tragic for the community.

Family members of the victims at the scene in Invercargill today. Photo: Luisa Girao

“It is a tragedy for all the families. The community will be supporting them and offering as much support as we can. There are well-known families in our community and our hearts with them.

“There is a lot of heart and grief for the people in Bluff at the moment.”

Speaking to the ODT, Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt said he was "absolutely devastated" by both the crash and an alleged stabbing incident overnight which left one man dead and another critically injured.

"It is very rare to have two such serious events taking place within a day. We are having a very sad weekend and I feel very much for the families involved."

The New Zealand Herald reports that the family of one of the victims spoke of his death on Facebook.

His brother posted a photograph of them together, captioned: "fly high little bro, I love you so much".

Their mother then wrote "rest in love baby boy".

The Herald has chosen not to identify the teenager.

The road remained cordoned off on Saturday morning. Photo: Luisa Girao

Another relative said: "There are no words to express how I'm feeling. I'm absolutely heartbroken I will miss you so much mate. Love you forever."

Flowers have been left at the police cordon surrounding the crash site.

The wreckage has been removed from the road overnight but the street remains closed.

A note on the flowers reads: "Rest in love boys. For ever grateful to be able to know you all."

Seconds after the crash, members of the public frantically clambered on to the wreckage to try and help.

Footage shared on social media by a witness shows the aftermath of the crash.

The video, uploaded live by a man who got to the scene seconds after the crash, shows the ute crushed under the front of the truck with people clambering over the wreckage to get to those inside.

The distraught driver of the truck climbs out the window and walks away from the scene in shock.

A group of motorists gathers around the ute and use a crowbar and tools to try to get to those inside the wreck.

"Hang in there mate," one man is heard saying as sirens pierce through the footage.

An off-duty nurse and surgeon appear at the scene and start to assist as the ambulance pulls up.

People who knew the victims arrived at the scene, including family members.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: George Heard

A hearse was parked near the wrecked ute and a tarpaulin was placed over it to protect the victims who were yet to be extricated.

The police Serious Crash Unit is investigating and more information is expected to be released today about the incident.

About a dozen emergency services vehicles rushed to the scene after the crash, which happened in a 50kmh zone near an entrance to Queens Park.

In a statement about 7pm, Detective Inspector Stuart Harvey said police could confirm "a number of people" had died at the scene.

The exact number had still not been released by 7.30am on Saturday.

Queens Dr remained closed between St Andrew St and King St overnight.

The Serious Crash Unit had been called to the crash scene.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene yesterday said they saw that many police cars, St John vehicles and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) appliances.

Covering structures had been erected around a vehicle and cordons were put in place around the crash scene.

A Fenz spokesman said it had responded to a crash between a vehicle and a truck.

There were people trapped when they arrived and the roof of the vehicle was cut off.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and two management personnel attended.

They assessed one person, who did not need to be taken to hospital.

Emergency services attend the scene of a crash on Queens Dr, Invercargill, yesterday in which several people were killed. PHOTO: BEN TOMSETT

When asked about the condition of the other vehicle occupants, she referred comment to police.

A man who lived nearby said he heard "a big bang" and went outside to look.

He saw a black four-wheel-drive that had been shunted sideways across the road by a concrete pump truck. The roof of the 4WD was caved in.

An off-duty emergency nurse arrived before St John and assisted at the scene, he said.

The man, along with some others, stopped oncoming traffic.

There were three men in the truck and they were visibly distressed.

One was walking up and down the footpath while the others stayed in the cab.

The resident said he went back inside once police arrived.

It was "quite obvious" they did not want bystanders around and it had started to rain.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, Det Insp Harvey said.

- Police 105, quote P050332364,

Crime Stoppers 0800555-111.

By Oscar Francis and Ben Tomsett/additional reporting NZ Herald/Luisa Girao