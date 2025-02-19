Giant windscreen-smashing hailstones caught on camera

A video has captured a violent hailstorm which smashed a windscreen and dented vehicles near Lawrence.

The video was taken by Clutha District Lawrence-Tuapeka ward Cr Jock Martin at his property on Hunt Road during last night's localised thunderstorms in central Otago.

"It smashed my wife's windscreen and dented her vehicle. It was a shemozzle up here [on Hunt Rd, Lawrence]."

During the downpour someone can heard saying: "Oh my god, it's crazy. Look at this. Bloody hell, look at the size of it.

Cr Martin said a neighbouring farm had recorded 132mm of rain in an hour during the peak of the storm about 8pm.

"Having continually raised concerns with council about storm drains not being properly cleared in Lawrence since December, I shot into town to make sure everything was alright.

"Fortunately Lawrence didn't get what we got, or it would have been another serious flooding event for businesses there, as we've all been predicting for many months."

He said he had flagged flooding as a concern earlier this month.

He said the drain in question - on Colonsay St - had still not been properly cleared, and was threatening to overflow again during the latest downpour.

"This is why service requests [to council] should be dealt with in a timely manner. If you take on a responsibility, at least own it."

'Unlike anything we have seen before'

David Robertson, who lives near Beaumont, said a small creek topped its banks in the storm and nearly took out his mailbox in last night's storm.

He believed more than 70mm of rain fell in 30 minutes.

It was "very loud, continuous thunder and lightning, huge hailstones and overflowing spoutings. [It was] unlike anything we have seen before", he said yesterday.

The creek had nearly dried up before last night’s downpour, he said.

"We were actually going to check our shop in Lawrence, but would have needed a boat. No way we were going to safely make it down tonight."

In a video he took of the storm, he describes the hail as "absolutely nuts" before exclaiming: "Look at the size of that hail!".