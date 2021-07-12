Glassing as English fans booze up in Queenstown

A man has been arrested in Queenstown after allegedly glassing another man in a downtown bar as raucous English fans continue to drown their sorrows after their team's European Championship final loss.

A police media spokesman said police responded to a report of a minor assault at 11.54am.

An ambulance and police at the scene of an assault in Brazz bar late this morning. Photo: Guy Williams

The victim has been taken to Lakes District Hospital for treatment after the incident, which occurred at Brazz bar in Athol St.

Earlier this morning Queenstown police were called in to keep an eye on raucous England fans who have spilled out on to the streets.

Hundreds of English football fans, and a much smaller contingent of Italians, packed bars in central Queenstown this morning to watch the European Championship final.

A majority of those watching appear to have left the bars after the match, many probably to go to work, while a hard core of England fans continued the party throughout the morning.

Gutted England fans watch the penalty shootout which was won by Italy. Photo: Guy Williams

The behaviour of English fans both before and after their team's loss to Italy has been condemned across the globe.

Police in the United Kingdom said they made 49 arrests while policing the European Championship final.

Nineteen police officers were injured while they confronted volatile crowds.

FA condemns racist abuse of players following England's final loss

England's Football Association released a statement in the early hours of Monday morning condemning the online racist abuse of players following the team's penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

The sides drew 1-1 after extra time and Italy won the shootout 3-2, with England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who are all Black, missing spot-kicks.

"The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media," the statement said.

"We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible."

Fans charge security at Wembley before Euro final

Earlier fans breached security cordons, charging into the perimeter area of Wembley Stadium, before the start of the final.

A day of alcohol-fuelled festivities had begun with rowdy scenes in central London and tens of thousands made their way to the national stadium for the game, with flares being let off in railway stations and singing on trains

Around two hours before the game, fans burst past stewards and some reached the concourse while bottles were thrown in from outside the perimeter.

Some security staff were attacked, witnesses told Reuters, and entry to the stadium was halted for over 20 minutes while order was restored at the entrances.

Outside the ground, several thousand fans continued drinking and partying in the area immediately adjacent to the entry points with empty beer cans lining the street.

Police said they helped the security teams at the ground.

"Wembley security officials have confirmed there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium," the Metropolitan police said on Twitter.

Some witnesses, however, said they saw isolated cases of fans running through the seating areas inside the ground being chased by security.

Inside the stadium, there was a party atmosphere with fans singing "Sweet Caroline" and "Three Lions" - the unofficial anthem of the England team.

Police had previously urged supporters not to travel to Wembley if they did not have match tickets, and complained of multiple cases of flares being set off within the vicinity of railway stations in London.

Across the capital, many had set up camp early with thousands queuing to get into pub gardens before lunchtime and others packed into city squares. Hundreds of fans draped in red and white flags threw and smashed bottles in Leicester Square earlier in the day.

Hours before the 8pm local kick-off, Wembley Way was crammed with supporters all the way from the underground station to the stadium.

Beer cans and bottles flew through the air as acrid smoke from flares drifted through the crowd and supporters, dressed in England shirts of various vintages, sang and chanted.

Gus McKay, a 53-year-old England fan from Bradford-on-Avon, joined the party at Leicester Square in central London.

"It feels incredible," he said. "I've been waiting all my life (to reach a final)."

Dave Woodall from York echoed the sentiment: "I was one when we won the World Cup and it's a dream that I never thought would happen," he said.

"So I'm like a kid at Christmas. It's the best feeling ever. I had to come down for the day, I couldn't miss this."

With Reuters