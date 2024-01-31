Golriz Ghahraman charged with shoplifting $10k in items

Golriz Ghahraman. Photo: RNZ

Former Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman has been charged with stealing nearly $10,000 worth of items from two different boutique stores.

Ghahraman was due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Thursday, charged with three counts of shoplifting.

Her appearance has now been delayed, but court documents, released to media, show the value of the goods allegedly stolen.

The documents say Ghahraman is accused of stealing $691 worth of clothing from Wellington's CRE8IVEWORK store on October 22.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison.

She is also charged with stealing $7223 from Scotties Boutique in Auckland's Ponsonby on December 21 and $2060 worth of goods from the same store the next day.

Both those charges carry a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

The total value of items she is alleged to have shoplifted is $9978.

Ghahraman resigned as an MP after the shoplifting allegations came to light.

In a statement, she said stress relating to her work had led her to "act in ways that are completely out of character. I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them".

"The mental health professional I see says my recent behaviour is consistent with recent events giving rise to extreme stress response, and relating to previously unrecognised trauma," she said.

- additional reporting NZ Herald